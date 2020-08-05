Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 1.9% postmarket after its Q2 bookings topped expectations after it experienced the now-standard pandemic videogame revenue bump, and raised full-year guidance.

It's also announcing it has an agreement to acquire Istanbul-based "hyper-casual" games maker Rollic, whose offerings have been popular in the United States.

The company reported "heightened levels of player engagement, social connection and monetization" in the portfolio.

Overall revenues rose more than 47%, to $451.7M, and bookings increased 38% to $518M (both best-ever results).

User pay revenue rose 61% to a record $388M, and user pay bookings rose 47% to $455M.

And operating cash flow jumped 47% to $145M, its best figure there since Q4 2011.

For 2020, it's now boosting guidance to $1.8B in revenue (36% gain Y/Y) and $2.2B in bookings (up 41% Y/Y), driven by strength in the live services portfolio and the Peak acquisition.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholder letter