Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reports company systemwide sales rose 6.6% in FQ3 vs. +5.7% consensus. Company same-store sales were up 4.1%, with average check growth of 20.2% offsetting a transactions decrease of 16.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $72.9M vs. $63.9M consensus.

Restaurant-level margin declined by 160 basis points to 25.4% of sales vs. 23.9% consensus. The decrease was due primarily to wage inflation as well as higher delivery fees and supply costs related to COVID-19. Food and packaging costs decreased 20 bps off menu price increases and favorable mix shift, partially offset by increases in ingredient costs. Commodity costs increased 3.6 percent in the quarter as compared with the prior year, due primarily to increases in beef.

No fresh guidance from Jack in the Box, but the quarterly dividend is back in place at $0.40 per share.

Shares of JACK are up 2.66% AH to $85.23.

