MetLife (NYSE:MET) slides 3.5% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS, excluding total notable items, of 83 cents falls short of the consensus estimate of 91 cents.

Compares with $1.58 in Q1 and $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

"The decline in our private equity portfolio was squarely within our expectations," said President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "On underwriting, our well-diversified set of businesses provided meaningful offsets to increased claims from COVID-19."

Q2 total adjusted revenue of $13.8B vs. $15.1B consensus; compares with $15.5B in Q1 and $16.5B in Q2 2019.

Q2 premium, fees, and other revenue of $10.5B Y/Y, down 13% Y/Y.

Q2 net investment income of $4.09B, fell 13% Y/Y, driven by a loss in variable investment income, which reflects a one-quarter reporting lag for private equity results.

Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $52.27 per share compares with $52.36 at March 31, 2020.

Q2 adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 6.4% vs. 12.1% in Q2 2019.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: MetLife EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Aug. 5)