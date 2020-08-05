Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 81 cents beats the consensus estimate of 76 cents and increased from 79 cents in Q1.

"Both occupancy and facility costs have been meaningfully impacted by COVID-19 and, while we have seen a moderating deterioration of operating metrics, it is too soon to conclude that we have reached a floor in operator financial performance," said CEO Taylor Pickett.

Collected over 99% of contractual rent and mortgage payments for July (when excluding Daybreak, which is transitioning its portfolio due to a forbearance agreement).

Collected over 99% of Q2 contractual rent and mortgage payments (when excluding Daybreak).

Q2 revenue of $256.4M vs. consensus of $217.5M and increased from $253.0M in Q1 and $225.3M in Q2 2019.

Q2 total operating expenses of $112.7M vs. $98.5M a year ago.

