Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares are down 12% AH following a fiscal Q4 revenue miss and downside guidance.

Data Center Devices and Solutions revenue grew 32% to $1.68B, Client Devices grew 19% to $1.92B, and Client Solutions declined 9% to $687M Y/Y.

Pandemic-related cloud,work from home, and gaming trends drove Data Center and Client Devices higher, while the related brick-and-mortar closures hit Client Solutions.

Operating cash flow totaled $172M with FCF of $261M.

The downside FQ1 outlook sees $3.70-3.90B in revenue (consensus: $4.36B) and $0.45-0.65 (consensus: $1.32).

HDD competitor Seagate's (NASDAQ:STX) shares are down 2.5% . Flash peer Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is down 2.3% .

