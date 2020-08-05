CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is up 3.4% after hours following a Q2 earnings report where revenues fell only slightly and the company topped expectations with profits that grew from the prior year.

Net income as reported ticked up to $377M from $371M a year ago; but excluding special items and integration/transformation costs, it rose to $450M from $369M (a 22% gain).

Revenues fell just 3.5% to $5.19B, with strength in Enterprise, iGAM and consumer broadband.

It's noted it achieved $620M of annualized run-rate adjusted EBITDA cost transformation savings, of a three-year goal of $800M-$1B.

Revenue by segment: International and Global Accounts, $849M (down 3.2%); Enterprise, $1.43B (up 1.7%); Small and Medium Business, $646M (down 6.1%); Wholesale, $948M (down 6.3%); Consumer, $1.32B (down 5.3%).

Free cash flow (adjusted) was $803M, down from a year-ago $956M.

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end came to $1.763B, part of which was used to redeem $1.2B of senior notes on July 15.

It's cutting interest expense outlook for 2020 by about $100M, due to progress on deleveraging and refinancing; it now sees GAAP interest expense of $1.7B and cash interest expense of $1.65B-$1.7B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release