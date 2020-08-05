SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -1.7% after-hours, as its Q2 adjusted loss matches the result from the year-ago quarter, while revenues decline 27% Y/Y but still tally a higher than forecast $353M.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell to negative $8.9M from positive $9.4M in Q1 and $8M in Q2 2019.

Q2 non-GAAP gross margin was 9.8% vs. 12.5% in Q1 and 10.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenues in the company's SunPower Energy Services segment edged 2.9% higher to $217.9M, while sales in the SunPower Technologies segment fell 46% to $170.4M.

SunPower expects Q3 non-GAAP gross margin to come in flat to up 6% and adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $35M to negative $20M, with SunPower Technologies in the range of negative $38M to negative $28M and SunPower Energy Service of $8M-$14M.

The company also expects to recognize 500-560 MW as well as positive cash generation in Q3.

For Q4 and after the expected Maxeon spinoff, both companies expect continued improvement in the global solar demand environment through the end of the year.