Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) +1.2% AH launches a continuous public offering of up to $350M of its 6.00% notes due 2040 at an offering price of $25/share.

It is offering up to $200M principal amount of the notes under the prospectus supplement and intends to file a new shelf registration statement and a related prospectus supplement in order to register and offer the entire principal amount of notes by July 2022.

Net proceeds of $177M are expected from the $200M offering.

Offer expected to terminate on whichever is earlier - July 1, 2025 or date on which all $350M of notes offered are sold.