Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) says it is delaying development of its Blue Creek mine project in Alabama until at least the early part of 2021, citing uncertainties regarding the duration of COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy and the company's operations.

The delay is the second for the project, after Warrior Met said in February it would begin development of mine with anticipated total investment of $550M-600M over five years.

For Q2, Warrior Met produced 2.1M short tons of met coal compared to 2.2M st in the year-ago quarter, but Q2 sales volume was 1.5M st vs. 2.2M st in the prior-year quarter, which was a record high quarter.

The company reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $19.5M, compared to $175.9M in the year-ago quarter.