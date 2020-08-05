Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) edges higher after guiding for FY20, sees EPS of $0.70 to $0.75 vs. $0.67 consensus.

The food company reaffirms its long-term financial objectives of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow conversion in the top-quartile of its peers.

Outlook: "Despite year-to-date results that have exceeded Company expectations, the Company's full 2020 Outlook remains suspended due to the dynamic operating environment and the high degree of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, assuming there are no significant disruptions to our supply chain or changes to consumer demand resulting from U.S. movement restrictions."