EPR Q2 FFO, revenue misses; reaches pacts on rent deferrals
Aug. 05, 2020 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)
- EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) reaches agreements with customers representing 85% of its annualized pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments, with no payment deferral for 18% and deferral agreements for 67%.
- Permanent rent adjustments are expected to lower annualized pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments by ~5-7%, including the AMC rent reduction.
- Through Aug. 4, 2020, its tenants paid ~21% of Q2 pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments and ~28% of July 2020 pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments.
- On July 31, EPR entered agreements with AMC that will reduce AMC's total annual fixed cash rent by ~21% to $95.9M; the company previously agreed to defer all fixed rent due under the leases for April, May and June.
- Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents vs. average analyst estimate of 63 cents and $1.37 a year ago.
- Q2 total revenue from continuing operations of $106.4M vs. consensus of $116.6M and $161.7M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $77.8M vs. $140.6M a year earlier.
- EPR slips 1.3% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call on Aug. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
