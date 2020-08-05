EPR Q2 FFO, revenue misses; reaches pacts on rent deferrals

Aug. 05, 2020 4:58 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)EPRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor52 Comments
  • EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) reaches agreements with customers representing 85% of its annualized pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments, with no payment deferral for 18% and deferral agreements for 67%.
  • Permanent rent adjustments are expected to lower annualized pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments by ~5-7%, including the AMC rent reduction.
  • Through Aug. 4, 2020, its tenants paid ~21% of Q2 pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments and ~28% of July 2020 pre-COVID contractual cash rent and interest payments.
  • On July 31, EPR entered agreements with AMC that will reduce AMC's total annual fixed cash rent by ~21% to $95.9M; the company previously agreed to defer all fixed rent due under the leases for April, May and June.
  • Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents vs. average analyst estimate of 63 cents and $1.37 a year ago.
  • Q2 total revenue from continuing operations of $106.4M vs. consensus of $116.6M and $161.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $77.8M vs. $140.6M a year earlier.
  • EPR slips 1.3% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call on Aug. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: EPR Properties FFO misses by $0.22, misses on revenue (Aug. 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.