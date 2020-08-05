Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is down 0.8% postmarket after its Q3 report, where it topped guidance on revenues and profits and raised full-year revenue guidance.

Revenues fell by double digits, to $338.4M; non-GAAP operating income fell to $78.4M from $91.8M, and operating margin dipped to 23.2% from 24.3%.

But the company swung to a GAAP profit of $16.7M (from a year-ago loss of $0.7M). Non-GAAP net income was $51M vs. a year-ago $57.2M.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations fell to $32.3M from $73.2M.

Revenue breakout: Hosting and professional services, $225.3M (down 3.2%); Product and licensing, $48.7M (down 37.7%); Maintenance and support, $64.4M (down 3%).

In prepared remarks, the company notes that due to macro improvement and strong performance in its Dragon Medical, Radiology and CDI cloud business, it's raising 2020 revenue outlook to $1.46B -$1.48B (up $25M at midpoint, and a narrowed range).

It still expects operating margin of 23.5% at the midpoint despite higher revenue (a significant amount of revenue boost is from low-margin business). And it's narrowed its EPS guidance range to $0.78-$0.83. It's raising guidance for healthcare annual recurring revenue to $370M-$380M from a previous $337M-$362M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

