CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) soars 23% in after-hours trading after the REIT made $30.4M in payments that it skipped in June.

The company made an $11.8M interest payment that was due June 1 to holders of its operating partnership's 5.25% senior notes due 2023 and a $18.6M interest payment that was due June 15 to holders of the OP's 5.95% senior notes due 2026.

As a result, the nonpayment of the interest no longer constitutes an event of default under its bank credit agreement and its forbearance agreement with lenders under that agreement is terminated.

