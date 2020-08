Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos sold 454.3K shares in his company's stock this week, netting $1.42B, according to regulatory filings. That amounts to about 0.8% of his holdings.

The sales were made on Monday and Tuesday at prices ranging from $3,103 to $3,183 per share. All of the transactions were part of a 10(b)5-1 trading plan.

He still holds nearly 55M shares worth about $175B at today's closing price.

The stock is up 70% year to date.

