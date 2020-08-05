Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) slides 3.6% in after-hours trading after Q2 core loss per share of 5 cents compares with the average analyst estimate for core EPS of 13 cents and 25 cents in Q1.

Expects an increase in Q3 core EPS to 22 cents-26 cents per weighted average basic common share.

Book value per share of $6.70 at June 30, 2020 vs. $6.96 at March 31, 2020.

Excluding 54 cents of previously anticipated one-time costs associated with terminating the management agreement, book value would have been $7.24, representing a 6.8% quarterly return on book value.

Resumed MSR flow-sale program with all sellers and added $4.1B unpaid principal balance of MSR through the arrangements.

At June 30, 2020, 6.5% of the company's MSR portfolio by loan count was in forbearance, of which 37.4% of borrowers had made their June payment.

At July 28, 2020, ~5.8% of its MSR portfolio by loan count was in forbearance, of which ~32.2% of borrowers had made their July payment.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

