Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -0.7% after-hours as it beats Q2 earnings expectations but warns Q3 results will be pressured by lower production rates from automakers with electric vehicles lines.

Albemarle says it expects Q3 net sales of $700M-$775M, in line with $717M analyst consensus estimate, and Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $140M-$190M.

The company says Q2 lithium segment sales fell primarily due to lower market and contract pricing, but the impact of low OEM automotive production will be felt more acutely in Q3.

Albemarle says it is also seeing impacts of lower market prices, higher inventory in the battery channel and reduced demand in the glass and ceramics markets.

The company expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA in the lithium segment to decline 10%-20% from Q2 EBITDA of $94.5M.