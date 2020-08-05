KB Home (NYSE:KBH) climbs 2.6% in after-hours trading after its gross orders for June and July, combined, increased 14% to 3,275.

Net orders rose 17% to 2,682.

Cancellation rate improved to 18% from 20% in the year-earlier period.

"We experienced an acceleration in net order growth through the first two months of our 2020 third quarter, with an exceptionally strong monthly absorption rate per community of 5.5, up 22% year over year," said President and CEO Jeffrey Mezger in virtual meetings with investors at a Barclays event.

