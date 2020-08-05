Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) has risen 4.9% after hours following its Q2 earnings beat on continuing revenue gain and sharply improved margins.

Revenues overall rose 8.4% Y/Y and gained fractionally Q/Q, to $332.6M.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) hit 33.8%, up from Q1's 28.3% and a year-ago 30.7%; operating margin improved to -1.8%, from Q1's -9.4% and a year-ago -12.3%.

And net loss (non-GAAP) improved accordingly, to a loss of $17.2M vs. Q1's $49.4M loss, and last year's $42M loss.

CEO Tom Fallon pronounced himself pleased with the results, and "Importantly, I am encouraged by the opportunity we believe will be created by our ICE6 solution as the industry readies for a new technology cycle driven by ever increasing demand for bandwidth.”

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $325M-$345M, gross margin of 32.5%-35.5%, and operating margin of -3% to 1%.

Press release