Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.19 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.09 and climbed from 59 cents in the year-ago quarter.

IIPR advances 1.8% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total revenue of $24.3M matches the consensus estimate of $24.3M and increased from $8.6M in the year-ago period, driven mainly by the acquisition and leasing of new properties.

Total revenue during the quarter included the drawdown of part of the security deposits totaling ~$743K at certain properties leased to three tenants to pay part of the rent and property management fee as a part of deferral programs.

The company collected 100% of contractual rent due for the months of April, May, June, and July across its total portfolio (other than the tenant at its Los Angeles property that's in receivership), and hasn't executed rent deferrals for any additional tenants other than the three previously mentioned.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 1:00 PM ET.

