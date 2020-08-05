Marathon posts big Q2 loss but raises production guidance, trims capex

Aug. 05, 2020 5:47 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)MROBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) -2% after-hours as it reports a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.60/share compared to a year-ago profit of $0.23/share and Q2 revenues plunged 81% Y/Y to a lower than expected $272M.
  • Q2 production tumbled 10.3% to 390K boe/day from 435K boe/day in the year-ago quarter.
  • Marathon says the average realized price for its U.S. crude oil and condensate fell 63.4% to $21.65/bbl.
  • Q2 cash from operating activities plummeted 99% to $9M.
  • But Marathon also raises its FY 2020 oil production guidance to 190K net bbl/day while reducing full-year capital spending guidance to $1.2B from $1.3B previously, citing strong execution and capital efficiency improvements.
