New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) climbs 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 total interest income of $48.0M beats Visible Alpha consensus of $46.5M; falls from $167.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $4.35 at June 30, 2020 increased from $3.89 at March 31, 2020.

Q2 net interest income of $28.5M misses the average analyst estimate of $30.7M.

Declined from $47.1M in Q1 and increased from $25.7M in Q2 2019.

Q2 GAAP EPS of 28 cents vs. 8 cents a year ago.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

