LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) closes on 611 homes in July, down from 672 in July 2019.

For the first seven months of the year, LGIH's home closings totaled 4,451, up 16% from the same period in 2019.

At the end of July, the company had 111 active selling communities.

LGIH rises 1.1% in after-hours trading.

On Monday, the homebuilder said it expects home closings of 8.0K-8.8K for the year.

Compare LGIH's enterprise value/sales ratio against PHM and TMHC over past six months: