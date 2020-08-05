Olin (NYSE:OLN) down 6.4% after hours, as the company reports wider than expected Q2 loss and revenues came in below expectations, as chemical businesses suffered weaker customer demand.

Adjusted EBITDA of $71.5M, down 65% y/y, is below the estimate of $101.6M.

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls and Epoxy businesses declined ~27% Y/Y. Shipments to urethane customers were particularly weak and declined by ~44% sequentially.

In Q3 2020, the company expects sequential improvement in both caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, as well as expects volumes in Q3 to improve sequentially primarily due to lower maintenance turnaround activity.

The company says that Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls and Epoxy businesses will remain challenged by the current economic conditions, and visibility around future demand continues to be limited and customer order patterns remain volatile.

Forecasts Q3 2020 adjusted EBITDA more than double Q2 2020 levels, as June and July activity levels support this outlook.

Olin expects to benefit in 2021 from lower maintenance turnaround spending and lower capital spending compared to 2020, and the realization of the full year benefit from cost reductions completed during 2020.