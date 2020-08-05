Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has slipped 7.7% after hours following its Q2 earnings, where it reported a heavy headline loss that reflected refinancing activity, but sharply higher revenues.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis was $5.3M, but GAAP net loss came to $74.8M - including $67.2M of one-time cash charges for debt conversion and extinguishment.

Adjusted EBITDA came to $4.3M, and non-GAAP net loss was $0.01/share.

Revenues grew 44% Y/Y and 42% from the first quarter, with strength in Internet of Things and Mobile Solutions.

Cost of net revenues jumped 46% as well, and operating expenses rose 32% to $27.3M, leading to a wider operating loss.

Revenue by segment: IoT and Mobile Solutions, $66.2M (up 65.7%); Enterprise SaaS Solutions, $14.45M (down 9.2%).

Operating cash flow rose to $4.3. Cash and equivalents at quarter-end came to $42.1M.

