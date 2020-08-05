Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) -1.9% after-hours as Q2 adjusted earnings edge estimates, partly due to cost cuts, but revenues slip 3% to $5.4B.

The company says good weather and higher planted area shifted corn volumes in North America from Q2 to Q1, while its pesticides business was pressured by a strong performance last year when the Latin America season started earlier.

After suspending its FY 2020 forecast in May due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis, Corteva now foresees full-year operating EPS of $1.25-$1.45, with operating EBITDA of $1.9B-$2B and net sales growth of 1%-2%, which translates to a sales range of $13.98B-$14.12B.

The company's original estimates were for earnings of $1.45-$1.55/share on sales of ~$14.5B, reflecting a weaker Brazilian real and weaker corn demand; analyst consensus forecast saw EPS of $1.40 on sales of $14.2B.

Corteva says its H2 priorities include accelerating productivity actions and supporting the launch of key innovations, such as its Enlist weed control system.

Corteva, along with CF Industries and Nutrien, recently was double upgraded to Buy from Underperform at Bank of America on a broadly improving ag outlook.