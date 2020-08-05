Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) boosts its regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.06 per share up from its previous dividend of $1.05.

"Continued positive trends in our collections, our fortress balance sheet built for times like these and, most importantly, the continued desirability of our locations, as evidenced by current tenant discussions, gave us the confidence this quarter to increase our dividend for the 53rd year," said President and CEO Donald C. Wood.

Collected ~68% of total Q2 billed recurring rents and 76% of July's, as of July 31.

Also executed deferral agreements for $21M, or 10% of billed recurring rents for April through June 2020, with a weighted average repayment period of nine months.

Q2 FFO per share of 77 cents trails the average analyst estimate of $1.18 and declined from $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $176.2M misses the consensus estimate of $210.2M and declined from $230.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Federal REIT FFO misses by $0.41, misses on revenue (Aug. 5)