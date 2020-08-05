Century Aluminum punished after Q2 miss
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) -16.5% after-hours, as it posts a larger than forecast Q2 loss and a 15% Y/Y revenue decline to $402M.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA plunged 83% Q/Q to $4.7M; shipment of primary aluminum rose 4% Q/Q to 210.3K metric tons, while sales fell 5% due to lower LME prices.
- CEO Mike Bless said during Century's earnings conference call that while the company enjoyed strong spot orders in late July, the situation is still too uncertain to predict demand in the coming months.
- Century shares had gained more than a third over the past four trading sessions.