The Federal Aviation Administration says it will seek to fine Boeing (NYSE:BA) $1.25M over allegations that company managers exerted "undue pressure" or interfered with work of employees performing duties for the government at the company's plant in South Carolina.

The proposed civil penalties focus on the Organization Designation Authorization program which deputized Boeing workers to act on the FAA's behalf to sign off on designs that have since been heavily criticized in the wake of two the fatal 737 MAX crashes.

The violations do not relate directly to the grounded 737 MAX, the FAA says.

The agency announced yesterday it would issue a proposed airworthiness directive calling for four key design changes to address safety issues in the MAX.