Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) appoints current executive VP of cranes Aaron Ravenscroft as its new President and CEO, and a member of the board, effective immediately.

He succeeds Barry Pennypacker, who has led the company for five years but is stepping down as President and CEO and as a board member.

Ravenscroft joined Manitowoc in 2016 and has been responsible for the company's cranes business globally.

Manitowoc also released Q2 results which included a smaller than forecast loss and a 35% Y/Y decline in revenues.