Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) wrapped after-hours trading up 18.2% after beating on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q1 earnings report, a "breakout" where revenues nearly doubled and the company's swing to net profit was better than expected.

GAAP net income of $9.9M compared to a year-ago net loss of $1.7M. (Non-GAAP net income rose to $12.5M from $4.2M.)

EBITDA jumped 235%, to $14.1M. Adjusted gross margin rose to 45% from 40%.

Revenues rose 93% to $59M (results include the acquisition of the Mobile Posse operations on Feb. 28).

Its Application Media software was installed on more than 43M devices during the quarter, bringing the installed base to 450M devices to date.

"Advertisers are actively allocating spend toward platforms that offer directly measurable results, and our business is a clear beneficiary of this trend, particularly given the higher conversion rates generated by our platform as businesses and consumers everywhere are increasingly engaging with applications and mobile content as part of their daily routines," says CEO Bill Stone.

Revenue breakout: Application Media, $44.2M; Content Media, $14.8M.

It's guiding to fiscal Q2 revenues of $59M-$61M (above consensus for $51.2M); EBITDA of $11M-$12M; and EPS of $0.11-$0.12 (above Street expectations for $0.09).

Press release