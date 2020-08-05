After earnings today, Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) has set a succession plan for its leadership, saying CEO Tom Fallon and Chairman Kambiz Hooshmand will be stepping down this year.

Chief Operating Officer David Heard will replace Fallon in the CEO role, at a date to be determined but by the end of 2020.

Fallon will remain on the board; he's spent 17 years with the company, the past 11 as CEO.

Along with that move, Infinera says Hooshmand is stepping down as chairman on the same date as the CEO transition, and will remain on the board. Current director George Riedel will succeed Hooshmand as chairman.