Pioneer Natural pitches variable dividend plan; sees 5% Permian growth in '21
Aug. 05, 2020 3:21 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)PXDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +3.1%) pops to its highest level in two months after unveiling plans to pay a variable dividend to shareholders if Brent crude averages more than $45/bbl.
- The payment could provide a new model for a volatile industry out of favor with investors, Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield said during today's earnings conference call.
- The variable dividend would be paid on top of its regular dividend, likely quarterly, though plans would be laid out next year, Sheffield said, adding that the board has not approved the idea but is engaging in discussions.
- A shift toward variable dividends on top of regular dividends could become "pervasive" among shale companies with stronger balance sheets as a way to convince investors they will not spend all their spare cash on drilling when oil prices rise, says Tudor, Pickering, Holt analyst Matt Portillo.
- Sheffield said Pioneer expects to add drill rigs in the Permian Basin toward the end of this year to increase production 5% to 218K bbl/day in 2021.
- "We have a great balance sheet, so that's the reason we’re starting earlier than most of our peers," the CEO said.