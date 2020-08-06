Rocket Cos. (RKT) sold 100M shares at $18/share in its initial public offering, raising about $1.8B, the company says in a statement.

Previously the parent of Quicken Loans planned to sell 150M shares at $20-22.

Shares are expected to start trading Thursday on the NYSE.

Following the IPO, Quicken founder Dan Gilbert will control 79% of the voting power of the common shares. Gilbert also owns the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to its company description, Rocket Cos. provides real estate, mortgage and financial services through entities including Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Mortgage, the largest U.S. mortgage lender.

The weak demand does raise questions as to whether the hot tech IPO market, which features DoorDash (DOORD) later this summer, might be cooling.

It will be informative to watch how shares trade today. In an article yesterday, Seeking Alpha author Julie Young suggests buying shares up to $50 »