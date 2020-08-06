Bank of England holds steady, still exploring negative rates
- U.K. banks hold enough capital to keep on lending and absorb the losses that are likely to arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of England said Thursday, after holding its key interest rate at just 0.1%.
- It also maintained its huge bond-buying program, which stands at £745B (after a £100B expansion in June), and said it does not expect the U.K. economy to exceed its pre-coronavirus levels until the end of 2021 (the previous forecast detailed the second half of 2021).
- "The MPC will continue to review the appropriateness of a negative policy rate as a policy tool alongside its broader toolkit. The MPC has other instruments available - for example, asset purchases and forward guidance. The MPC will continue to assess the appropriate monetary policy stance and will keep the appropriate tools for achieving its remit - including negative policy rates - under review."
- Sterling +0.4% to $1.3163.
