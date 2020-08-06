Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) took action against the account of the Trump campaign and @TeamTrump late Wednesday, removing a post for violating policies around "harmful COVID misinformation." YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) also followed suit.

The posts were a video clip from a Fox News interview with President Trump about reopening schools, in which he claims children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

"Children handle it very well," he told reporters. "If you look at the numbers, in terms of mortality, fatalities... for children under a certain age... their immune systems are very very strong and very powerful. They seem to be able to handle it very well and that’s according to every statistical claim."

The tech giants have faced heat in recent months, with some saying their censorship reach is going to far, while others say they are not policing enough.

Interestingly, Twitter left up a March post from outspoken Tesla CEO Elon Musk stating that "kids are essentially immune” from the coronavirus.