Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Moltex Energy to support their development of a new type of nuclear power plant – the Stable Salt Reactor.

Jacobs will build a bespoke experimental facility for thermal transfer testing at its Birchwood Park research and development facility in the U.K.

"We're looking forward to continuing our support for Moltex into this new phase of development as part of our strategy to be a solutions provider at the cutting edge of research into advanced reactors," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White. "The Stable Salt Reactor design is significant because of its potential to recycle waste in a clean, safe and economical way, generating electricity which will power communities while reducing carbon emissions."