Nolato acquires GW Plastics for ~SEK2b
Aug. 06, 2020 5:17 AM ETNolato AB (publ) (NLTBF)NLTBFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nolato (OTC:NLTBF) to acquire US-based GW Plastics for ~SEK2B, with annual sales of ~SEK1.8B and an EBITA margin of around 7%.
- "This acquisition provides us with significant volumes and a strong position on the key North American continent. It supports relationships with existing customers, while also creating additional opportunities for growth and expanding our customer base," said Nolato President and CEO Christer Wahlquist.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in September, resulting in a marginal boost to EPS for the current year. The acquisition is funded by own cash funds and new credit agreements.