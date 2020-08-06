White House, Democrats are "trillions of dollars apart" on stimulus package

The White House and Democrats have not agreed to any "top-line numbers," according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and remain "trillions of dollars apart" on COVID-19 stimulus negotiations.

Specifically, the Trump administration has offered $400 per week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits through Dec. 14 (up from $200), but Democrats aren't backing down from $600 per week.

Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also put $200B in state and local aid on the table, but that is far less than the $1T Democrats are seeking.

Republicans say they are prepared to walk away and rely on executive actions by President Trump if an agreement isn't within reach by the end of the week.