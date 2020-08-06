Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) said that it will not pay proposed dividend of $2.6B after reporting fall in 1H profits, due to weaker commodity prices and the impact of the pandemic, instead prioritize to reduce its net debt, which currently stands at $19.7B, to its target range of below $16B by the end of the year

The firm swung to a $2.6B loss, compared to a profit of $226M the year before. It booked $3.2B in impairment charges during the period. Adjusted EBITDA fell 13% to $4.8B, but beats market consensus of $4.3B.

Glencore's marketing business performed especially well, with full year earnings expected to come in at the top end of its $2.2-$3.2B range, after hitting $2B in the first half.

Last week, the company reported fall in 1H production levels.