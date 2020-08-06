Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) off 16.5% premarket on pricing 4M Class A common stock at $9.25/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$37M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 600K Class A common stock.

Closing date for offering is August 10, 2020.

"Linda Kozlowski mentioned several times that when she entered the company, there was not enough cash available to invest in marketing campaigns. In 1Q20, there was only $3 million in cash available, and now there is about $20 million. Before you correct me, remember that the company's debt requires them to have a net liquidity balance of $20 million. NLB = Cash - Accounts Payables. I believe that the company will increase its marketing expenses to a level similar to 1Q20", wrote contributor James Cherry on Seeking Alpha.

