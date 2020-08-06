Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has priced a registered direct offering of 99,185,968 shares at $14.02/share to a limited number of holders of its 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2023.

Proceeds will be used to repurchase $885.589M principal amount of its convertible notes in privately negotiated transactions.

The transactions will not have a material impact on the company's cash position and following the repurchases, $1,126,911,000 principal amount of the convertible notes will remain outstanding.

Closing date is August 7, 2020 (except 5.5M shares which is expected to close on August 10, 2020).

"With more than $20B in debt and a monthly cash burn of $650M, Carnival Corporation could become insolvent in less than a year and a half", wrote Bears of Wall Street on Seeking Alpha.