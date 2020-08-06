Rising chances of an approved coronavirus vaccine by the end of November are underpriced by equity markets, wrote Goldman Sachs strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi.

The approval could "challenge market assumptions both about cyclicality and about eternally negative real rates," the team added, saying that such a scenario may support steeper yield curves, traditional cyclicals and banks, and challenge the leadership of technology stocks.

If this happened along with a change in the U.S. administration, emerging market equities could benefit "if trade policy risks diminish while U.S. tax risks rise."

Remember, Goldman Sachs called Apple's stock price "unsustainable" before earnings on June 30. The stock has risen 15% since the FQ3 report. AAPL's Quant Rating at Seeking Alpha is Very Bullish.

Note: Cyclical stocks, along with commodities, stepped back into the limelight on Wednesday, posting gains as techs were muted for a second day in a row.