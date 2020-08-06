Airline shares are on the rise in premarket action as bipartisan support builds for an additional $25B in aid to one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus.

"We don't want to lose our airlines. If they're looking at that, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, I'd be certainly in favor. We can't lose our transportation system," President Trump said at a White House press briefing. More than a dozen Republican senators earlier Wednesday said they backed the extension of aid.

Congress set aside $25B for U.S. carriers in the $2.2T CARES Act in March on the condition that they wouldn't cut jobs through Sept. 30. The new proposal would extend those protections through the end of March 2021.