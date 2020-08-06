DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) +4.3% premarket, after the company said that it achieved one of the strongest first half distributable cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA in company history, primarily driven by cost reduction efforts.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $311M, beating consensus of $249.3M, while distributable cash flow came in at $220M, +27% Y/Y.

Though revenue of $1.27B declined 29%, and came in below expectations.

NGL pipelines throughput of 676 Mbbls/d, increased 6.1%, and NGL fractionator throughput declined 16% to 51 MBbls/day.

DCP has moved the Latham 2 offload project to Q4 2020, and says that the delay will not hinder its ability to meet minimum volume commitments effective January 1, 2021. The Latham 2 offload will add up to 225 MMcf/d of incremental DJ Basin processing capacity.

The company said it will reissue original 2020 adjusted EBITDA and DCF guidance, of $1,205-$1,345M, and $730-$830M, respectively, as given in February 2020, driven by strong 1H results and confidence in its ability to continue to generate significant FCF throughout the remainder of 2020.