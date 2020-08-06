Futures hold steady before jobless claims

Futures are hugging the flatline ahead of fresh insights into the health of the labor market, with another 1.423M workers expected to have filed first time claims for state unemployment benefits during the week ending August 1.

The data release will follow a positive session on Wednesday as major indexes brushed off a weaker-than-expected ADP private payrolls report, with money shifting into cyclical and value stocks.

"Even if the economy goes well, investors will still be asking for the Federal Reserve and the government to have their hands on the market," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Big overnight news saw President Trump support additional federal aid to the U.S. airline sector, an escalation of the U.S-China tech war, while negotiations over a stimulus bill are still far apart.