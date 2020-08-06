Becton, Dickinson (BDX) fiscal Q3 results:

Revenues: $3,855M (-11.4%); BD Medical: $2,122M (-8.2%); BD Life Sciences: $951M (-10.1%); BD Interventional: $782M (-20.3%).

Net Income: $277M (-32.9%); EPS: $0.97 (-35.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.20 (-28.6%).

CF Ops: $2,058M (+5.1%).

FY 2020 Guidance: Revenues: decrease 2.5% - 3.0% percent on reported; non-GAAP EPS: $9.80 - 10.00. The average analyst estimate is $10.38.

For comparison purposes, original outlook provided during FQ1 was revenue growth of 1.5% - 2.5%; non-GAAP EPS: $11.90 - 12.10. Subsequent guidance, until today, was withdrawn due to pandemic disruptions.

