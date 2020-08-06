Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is on watch after blowing past consensus marks with its Q2 report, including generating adjusted EBITDA of $57.9M vs. $31.0M consensus.

Direct-to-consumer sales soared 61% to $133M off a surge in demand for outdoor recreation and leisure lifestyle products. Wholesale channel sales were down 24% to $113.9M. Drinkware sales were down 2% during the quarter and coolers & equipment sales were up 18%.

Adjusted operating margin was 20.0% vs. 12.1% consensus and 17.0% a year ago.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $72.4M and capital expenditures were $7.2M for the six months ended June 27. "Throughout this challenging period, we also delivered both gross margin and operating income margin expansion for the quarter while fully paying down our revolver and ending the period with a leverage ratio under 1.0 times," says CEO Matt Reintjes.

No formal guidance was issued in the press release. A conference call is set for 8:00 a.m.

Yeti is up 4.59% in premarket trading. Shares are up 48% YTD.

