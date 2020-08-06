Vereit (NYSE:VER) CEO Glenn J. Rufrano reports Q2 rent collection of 85%, higher than previously announced, and July rent collection increased to 91%.

Of uncollected rent balance for Q2, the company entered rent relief agreements representing 7.2% of Q2 rents.

Liquidity improved to $1.8B with its $600M bond issuance, which finances Vereit's December 2020 convertible debt maturity, resulting in no corporate bonds due until 2024.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 15 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and declined from 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $279.0M compares with consensus estimate of $278.3M and $312.2M a year earlier.

Q2 rental revenue fell to $278.6M vs. $312.0M in the year-ago quarter; includes deferred rent of $8.9M and the negative impact from $11.2M of abatement amendments and $8.4M of reserved rent which includes $3.7M of straight-line rent receivables.

Q2 normalized EBITDA of $238.5M falls from $257.2M a year ago; normalized EBITDA adjusted for abated rent comes to $249.7M vs. $257.2M.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

