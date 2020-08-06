MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD). The results were presented virtually at the American Psychological Association Annual Meeting.

Ibudilast significantly reduced the number of heavy drinking days compared to placebo (p=0.03).

There was a significant effect of ibudilast on alcoholic beverage images (ALC) versus non-alcoholic beverage images (BEV) percent signal change in the bilateral ventral striatum (VS) evaluated by fMRI (p=0.02).

Predicting Drinking by Medication: Significant interaction between ibudilast and activation in the VS on subsequent drinking (p=0.02). Patients treated with ibudilast and had attenuated VS activation drank the least in the week after the scan.

Ibudilast significantly reduced binge drinking after 14 days of treatment.