Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports comparable sales fell 29.1% at Tim Horton's in Q2 and were down 15.7% for Burger King. Popeyes was an outlier with comparable sales growth of 27.3%.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $358.0M vs. $359.7M consensus.

Restaurant Brands ended the quarter with $2.5B in available liquidity.

In North America and Asia Pacific, substantially all of QSR's restaurants were open as of the end of July. In Europe, Middle East and Africa approximately 90% of restaurants were open as of the end of July, while in Latin America approximately 80% of restaurants were open as of the end of July.

July update: Tim Hortons comparable sales performance had improved to the negative-mid teens on a percentage basis, Burger King comparable sales performance had improved to flat on a year-over-year basis and Popeyes comparable sales performance had improved to the positive high-twenties on a percentage basis.

Shares of QSR are up 2.18% in premarket action to $59.00.

